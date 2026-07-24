Anthropic launches Opus 5 AI model at half-price of Fable 5 — What we know about the efficiency upgrade

Artificial intelligence (AI) major Anthropic on Friday, 24 July, has launched its latest AI model — Opus 5, which it claims is close in capability to the more powerful Fable 5, but also comes at half the price, according to a Reuters report.
The San Francisco-based lab said the new Claude AI model was well suitedfor daily office and computer programming tasks.
In an interview with Reuters, Anthropic product leader Dianne Penn said the release, more efficient than May's Opus 4.8, reflected a rapid pace of development.
"We're building and continue to consistently deliver frontier intelligence and bring that as accessibly as possible with every model generation," said Penn.
In testing, Opus 5 was less capable of exploiting cyber vulnerabilities than Anthropic's top-shelf AI, so its related safeguards are less restrictive than Fable 5's. Opus 5 was also less susceptible to being tricked into misuse than Anthropic's other current models, the startup said.
Released in June, Anthropic's Fable 5 was temporarily unavailable following U.S. concerns that its capabilities could be diverted to foreign military intelligence.
Users should pick Opus 5 for value and Fable 5 for "days-long, very autonomous projects," Penn said.
Asked about the Kimi K3 "open" model from China-based Moonshot, which the U.S. accused of freeloading off Anthropic, Penn said it "remains to be seen" how open-weight models generally perform on complicated real-world projects that users ask Claude to tackle.
Open-weight models allow users to download, run and customise the virtual brains of an AI, unlike proprietary models.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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