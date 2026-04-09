On Tuesday, Anthropic announced Project Glasswing, a multi-company coalition that includes some of the world’s largest enterprises. The goal: using AI to find cybersecurity vulnerabilities that human engineers find hard to spot. In the face of a global shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals and a rising volume of cyberattacks on countries and companies alike, Project Glasswing can be pivotal for the future of the internet. Mint explains how.
Mint Explainer | Can AI find bugs humans can’t? Inside Anthropic’s Project Glasswing
SummaryAnthropic’s Project Glasswing aims to use advanced AI to detect hard-to-find software vulnerabilities. Backed by Big Tech, the initiative may reshape how software is secured and could eventually disrupt cybersecurity firms and IT services models.
On Tuesday, Anthropic announced Project Glasswing, a multi-company coalition that includes some of the world’s largest enterprises. The goal: using AI to find cybersecurity vulnerabilities that human engineers find hard to spot. In the face of a global shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals and a rising volume of cyberattacks on countries and companies alike, Project Glasswing can be pivotal for the future of the internet. Mint explains how.
About the Author
Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.
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