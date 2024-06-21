Anthropic, the maker of the popular AI chatbot Claude, has released a new AI model called Claude 3.5 Sonnet, which it claims is better than GPT-4o and Gemini 1.5 Pro on a variety of tasks. The new model is available free of cost on the Claude website and iOS app. However, premium users will get up to 5x higher rate limits.

According to Anthropic, Claude 3.5 Sonnet outperforms GPT-4o and Gemini 1.5 Pro in most of the overall and vision benchmarks. The new language model comes with a 200K token context window which translates to around 1500 words.

In terms of real world usage, Anthropic says Claude 3.5 is better at understanding nuance, humor and complex instructions while also offering a more natural and relatable tone in its writing. There is also said to be drastic improvement in coding abilities as Anthropic says Claude 3.5 Sonnet can independently write, edit and execute code with ‘sophisticated reasoning and troubleshooting capabilities’.

Claude 3.5 Sonnet is also claimed to improve the vision capabilities. Anthropic says Claude will now be able to better understand charts and graphs while also accurately transcribing text from ‘imperfect images’. The new performance boost, Anthropic says, makes Claude 3.5 Sonnet ideal for handling complex tasks like handling customer support and orchestrating multi-step workflows.

Perhaps the most interesting bit about the annoucnement was the introduction of a new feature called Artifacts. This is a dedicated windows which opens alongside the chat window and allows users to get a real-time idea of what they are creating. For instance, when users ask Claude to write an email for them, they will now get a window alongside the normal screen where they can edit the message in real-time.

Anthropic is also planning to create a shared workspace for organizations where they will be able to centralize their knowledge and documents in one place.

