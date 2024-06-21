Anthropic rivals GPT-4o with Claude 3.5 Sonnet model, makes it free for all users
Anthropic, the maker of the popular AI chatbot Claude, has released a new AI model called Claude 3.5 Sonnet, which it claims is better than GPT-4o and Gemini 1.5 Pro on a variety of tasks. The new model is available free of cost on the Claude website and iOS app. However, premium users will get up to 5x higher rate limits.