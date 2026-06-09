Anthropic to launch Mythos AI model tomorrow with advanced reasoning features: Report

Anthropic could finally be preparing to release its powerful Mythos AI model to the public. As per a new report by Sources, while the new model will be a version of Mythos, it will be launched under a different name.

The report also notes that the public-facing version of Mythos will come with significantly more guardrails than the version Anthropic provided to companies through Project Glasswing.

What is Mythos? Why is it relevant? Mythos is Anthropic's most powerful model to date, which it unveiled a couple of months ago but refused to release to the public due to fears that it could be exploited for cyberattacks.

The company said that Mythos could surpass all but the most skilled human security researchers in identifying and exploiting software vulnerabilities. As a result, Anthropic gave critical infrastructure providers early access to Mythos to test their systems under Project Glasswing, which initially included Apple, Google, Microsoft and other big names. The project was later expanded to include companies from more than 15 countries, including India, with the number of participating organisations growing to over 100.

The AI startup has said that its model has already discovered thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities across major operating systems, web browsers and other critical software, some of which had gone unnoticed for decades.

The powerful model found a 27-year-old flaw in OpenBSD, a 16-year-old vulnerability in the widely used FFmpeg video-processing software, and another vulnerability in Linux that could allow attackers to gain control of a user's machine.

Meanwhile, Mozilla said that Mythos helped identify and fix 271 vulnerabilities in Firefox, more than 10 times the number it found with Claude Opus 4.6.

Anthropic shares how attackers could use Mythos to take advantage of software vulnerabilities

In a new blog post, Anthropic said that while the company has spent the past few months warning about vulnerabilities discovered using Mythos, the model can also be used to take advantage of publicly disclosed vulnerabilities.

The company says these vulnerabilities have been disclosed but not yet patched by developers, allowing attackers to exploit what is known as the "patch gap".

“In some ways, N-days are the more dangerous of the two, because the patch itself provides a roadmap to the bug,” Anthropic wrote.