Anthropic's Claude AI can now write like you. Here's how it works

Amazon-backed AI startup Anthropic has released a new feature for its Claude AI chatbot that can mimic the writing style of the users to match their communication preferences, tone and structure. The new feature called ‘Custom Styles’ is aimed at tailoring Claude to the custom needs and workflow of the user.

Claude now comes with three writing presets which are available right next to the version number: Formal ( for clear and polished responses), concise (for shorter and more direct responses) and explanatory (for educational responses for learning new concepts). The interesting bit here, however, is that users can also upload their sample content that matches their style along with specific instructions to have the have Claude write in their personalized ‘Custom Style’.

While Custom Styles is now rolling out to Claude, its biggest competitors, OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, already have similar features for a while. ChatGPT's “custom instructions," and Gemini's “Saved Info" page, already allow users to store custom information about them in order to personalize the chatbot's responses.

Amazon:

In other Anthropic related news, the AI startup founded former OpenAI employees and siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, have received a $4 billion investment from Amazon as the competition in the generative AI space heats. The new investment will be in phases and in the form of convertible notes, starting with a initial pump of $1.3 billion.

Atnhropic had also raised $500 million investment from Google parent Alphabet and while promising to invest another $1.5 billion in the course of time.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aman Gupta Aman is a tech nerd at heart and a journalist by profession. He is passionate about unpacking the latest trends and making technology understandable for everyone. Outside of the newsroom, Aman is usually tinkering with a new gadget, lost in a great book, or concocting the perfect cup of coffee. Read more from this author