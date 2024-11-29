Anthropic's Claude AI can now write like you. Here's how it works
Anthropic's Claude AI introduces 'Custom Styles' to adapt to users' writing preferences, offering three presets and the option to upload personalized content. This development follows a $4 billion investment from Amazon as competition with ChatGPT and Gemini intensifies.
Amazon-backed AI startup Anthropic has released a new feature for its Claude AI chatbot that can mimic the writing style of the users to match their communication preferences, tone and structure. The new feature called ‘Custom Styles’ is aimed at tailoring Claude to the custom needs and workflow of the user.