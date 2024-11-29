Anthropic's Claude AI can now write like you. Here's how it works

Anthropic's Claude AI introduces 'Custom Styles' to adapt to users' writing preferences, offering three presets and the option to upload personalized content. This development follows a $4 billion investment from Amazon as competition with ChatGPT and Gemini intensifies.

Amazon-backed AI startup Anthropic has released a new feature for its Claude AI chatbot that can mimic the writing style of the users to match their communication preferences, tone and structure. The new feature called 'Custom Styles' is aimed at tailoring Claude to the custom needs and workflow of the user.

Claude now comes with three writing presets which are available right next to the version number: Formal ( for clear and polished responses), concise (for shorter and more direct responses) and explanatory (for educational responses for learning new concepts). The interesting bit here, however, is that users can also upload their sample content that matches their style along with specific instructions to have the have Claude write in their personalized ‘Custom Style’.

While Custom Styles is now rolling out to Claude, its biggest competitors, OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, already have similar features for a while. ChatGPT's "custom instructions," and Gemini's "Saved Info" page, already allow users to store custom information about them in order to personalize the chatbot's responses.

Amazon: In other Anthropic related news, the AI startup founded former OpenAI employees and siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, have received a $4 billion investment from Amazon as the competition in the generative AI space heats. The new investment will be in phases and in the form of convertible notes, starting with a initial pump of $1.3 billion.