Anthropic's Claude hit by major outage affecting chat, API and developer tools

Artificial intelligence chatbot Claude, a rival to ChatGPT, experienced service disruptions on Tuesday, with hundreds of users reporting issues accessing the platform. Outage-tracking website Downdetector recorded a sharp spike in complaints, suggesting that the problem affected users across multiple regions.

The disruption impacted Claude's web platform, mobile application, API services, and developer tools, leaving many users unable to generate responses, access conversations, or complete tasks.

Also Read | Anthropic halves list of unauthorised trading platforms: Check list

According to Downdetector, outage reports surged from a single complaint to more than 230 by 12:41 PM. The sudden increase indicated that the issue was widespread rather than limited to isolated users.

Most complaints were reported for Claude Chat Data from Downdetector showed that most affected users were unable to access Claude Chat. About 62% of complaints were related to Claude Chat, 17% to the mobile application, and 15% to the website. Additional reports cited login failures, API access problems, and latency issues.

Several users also took to social media to report difficulties loading conversations, receiving responses from the chatbot, and accessing other Claude services. The outage graph showed smaller spikes earlier in the day before complaints rose sharply around midday.

Anthropic confirms outage As complaints mounted online, Claude developer Anthropic acknowledged the issue and confirmed that its teams were investigating.

The company listed an incident titled "Elevated errors across multiple models" on its status page and said it was working to resolve the problem.

The incident was first reported at 06:04 UTC on 2 June. Anthropic later updated the status to "Identified" at 06:39 UTC, stating that the root cause had been found and that a fix was being implemented.

The company's status dashboard showed several services experiencing a partial outage, including Claude.ai, Claude Console (platform.claude.com), Claude API (api.anthropic.com), and Claude Code.

Social media reactions to the outage Following the outage, users turned to social media to share screenshots of failed prompts, loading screens, and error messages.

One user wrote, "Free users of Claude hitting walls again — rate limits, queues, and 'try again in 5 hours.' That's exactly why Premium feels premium. More messages, priority access, no frustration. Worth every rupee when you actually rely on it daily."

Another user shared a meme suggesting that Claude users would switch to ChatGPT during the outage.

A third wrote, "Claude is down again; 92% vibe developers have to use their braincells to code," highlighting the increasing dependence on AI platforms to continue with normal and professional work.

Anthropic's AI products report performance issues Tuesday's disruption follows a series of incidents reported on Anthropic's status page in recent days, including elevated error rates affecting Claude Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku models.

In recent months, some users have also raised concerns about context handling, agent performance, and system strain during periods of high demand. Anthropic has previously acknowledged the challenges involved in scaling advanced AI systems and services.