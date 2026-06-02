Anthropic's Claude hit by major outage affecting chat, API and developer tools

Artificial intelligence chatbot Claude, a rival to ChatGPT, experienced service disruptions on Tuesday, with hundreds of users reporting issues accessing the platform. Outage-tracking website Downdetector recorded a sharp spike in complaints, suggesting that the problem affected users across multiple regions.

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The disruption impacted Claude's web platform, mobile application, API services, and developer tools, leaving many users unable to generate responses, access conversations, or complete tasks.

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According to Downdetector, outage reports surged from a single complaint to more than 230 by 12:41 PM. The sudden increase indicated that the issue was widespread rather than limited to isolated users.

Most complaints were reported for Claude Chat Data from Downdetector showed that most affected users were unable to access Claude Chat. About 62% of complaints were related to Claude Chat, 17% to the mobile application, and 15% to the website. Additional reports cited login failures, API access problems, and latency issues.

Several users also took to social media to report difficulties loading conversations, receiving responses from the chatbot, and accessing other Claude services. The outage graph showed smaller spikes earlier in the day before complaints rose sharply around midday.

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Anthropic confirms outage As complaints mounted online, Claude developer Anthropic acknowledged the issue and confirmed that its teams were investigating.

The company listed an incident titled "Elevated errors across multiple models" on its status page and said it was working to resolve the problem.

The incident was first reported at 06:04 UTC on 2 June. Anthropic later updated the status to "Identified" at 06:39 UTC, stating that the root cause had been found and that a fix was being implemented.

The company's status dashboard showed several services experiencing a partial outage, including Claude.ai, Claude Console (platform.claude.com), Claude API (api.anthropic.com), and Claude Code.

Social media reactions to the outage Following the outage, users turned to social media to share screenshots of failed prompts, loading screens, and error messages.

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One user wrote, "Free users of Claude hitting walls again — rate limits, queues, and 'try again in 5 hours.' That's exactly why Premium feels premium. More messages, priority access, no frustration. Worth every rupee when you actually rely on it daily."

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Another user shared a meme suggesting that Claude users would switch to ChatGPT during the outage.

A third wrote, "Claude is down again; 92% vibe developers have to use their braincells to code," highlighting the increasing dependence on AI platforms to continue with normal and professional work.

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Anthropic's AI products report performance issues Tuesday's disruption follows a series of incidents reported on Anthropic's status page in recent days, including elevated error rates affecting Claude Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku models.

In recent months, some users have also raised concerns about context handling, agent performance, and system strain during periods of high demand. Anthropic has previously acknowledged the challenges involved in scaling advanced AI systems and services.

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At the time of publication, Anthropic's status page indicated that a fix had been implemented and that the company was monitoring systems to ensure service stability.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.