Anticipation mounts for iQoo Z9 5G imminent launch, leaks suggest MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC

In the latest developments, it seems that iQoo is gearing up to launch its much-anticipated iQoo Z9 5G in India soon. The smartphone has been making rounds on various certification sites, providing enthusiasts with glimpses of its potential features and design.

A recent Geekbench listing, initially spotted by Nashville Chatter, has shed light on some key specifications of the upcoming iQoo Z9 5G. Identified by the model number I2302, the listing suggests that the smartphone might be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. This contradicts earlier leaks that hinted at the possibility of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC being under the hood.

According to the Geekbench 6 scores, the alleged iQoo Z9 5G, featuring the chipset codenamed ‘k6886v1_64,' achieved 1186 on the single-core test and an impressive 2683 on the multi-core test. The listing indicates that the device will come equipped with 8GB of RAM and run on an Android 14-based operating system.

Rumors surrounding the device's display and battery have also been circulating. An earlier leak suggested that the iQoo Z9 5G might sport a 1.5K OLED display and house a substantial 6,000mAh battery, ensuring prolonged usage.

The anticipation for the iQoo Z9 5G's launch in India is further fueled by its appearance on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database. Additionally, the phone's Bluetooth SIG listing reveals support for Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Leaked design renders of the iQoo Z9 series showcase two potential models - likely the base iQoo Z9 and iQoo Z9x. Both models feature textured, gradient light blue back panels, with one flaunting a circular dual rear camera unit and the other sporting a square-shaped camera module.

As iQoo enthusiasts eagerly await the official launch, the iQoo Z9 5G promises to bring several upgrades compared to its predecessor, the iQoo Z8. Notably, the iQoo Z8 featured a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.64-inch IPS full-HD+ display, a 64MP dual rear camera system, and ran on Android 13-based OriginOS 3.0.

