Anticipation mounts for iQoo Z9 5G imminent launch, leaks suggest MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC
Anticipation grows for the iQoo Z9 5G launch in India with leaked details revealing MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 8GB RAM, and Android 14 OS. Rumors hint at a 1.5K OLED display, 6,000mAh battery, and Bluetooth 5.3 support, with leaked design renders showing potential models.
In the latest developments, it seems that iQoo is gearing up to launch its much-anticipated iQoo Z9 5G in India soon. The smartphone has been making rounds on various certification sites, providing enthusiasts with glimpses of its potential features and design.
