Antitrust bill targeting big tech in limbo as Congress prepares to recess5 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 06:25 PM IST
Legislative clock ticks down on bill that would block largest tech companies from favoring their own products and services
Legislative clock ticks down on bill that would block largest tech companies from favoring their own products and services
WASHINGTON : Congress is set to depart for its August recess soon without acting on a bipartisan antitrust bill targeting the largest U.S. technology companies, in a setback for supporters who had been pushing for a vote before the busy fall election season.