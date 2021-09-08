App developers’ payments dilemma: Easier with or without Apple and Google?

While the South Korean law focuses on in-app payments, efforts in the U.S. and Europe look at additional areas together with billing arrangements. Those include scrutiny of “sideloading," when users install apps without going through an app store. Google allows the practice, while Apple doesn’t. Regulators have also homed in on Apple’s practice of disallowing competing app stores to be installed in its iPhones, and U.S. lawmakers have criticized the two companies for how they have wielded their market power in mobile software.