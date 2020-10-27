App, in-app purchases to become costlier for iPhone users

Buying apps and in-app on the App Store may become costlier soon as Apple has decided to revise prices to align them with changes in local taxes and foreign exchange rates. In case of India, the increase in price will also reflect the new equalization levy of 2% in addition to the existing goods and services tax of 18% that is already being charged from developers.

In an official online post, Apple said, "when taxes or foreign exchange rates change, we sometimes need to update prices on the App Store. In the next few days, prices of apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) on the App Store will increase in Brazil, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Russia, and South Africa."

The equalisation levy of 2% was introduced by the Government of India at the end of March on non-resident e-commerce operators offering any e-commerce supply or services. The decision to levy additional tax on large internet companies drew flak from other countries. In June, the US announced an investigation under the Trade Act, 1974, to look into discrimination against US companies.

Though due to the new levy prices of apps will go up, experts believe it will not be a deal breaker.

"This won't have much impact. High volume developers might choose to absorb it. But mostly this will be passed on to the consumers who really don't have any alternative to Apple's App Store to download apps," said Navkendar Singh, research director, International Data Corporation.

Also, most Apple users belong to the mid and high income category and a slight increase in subscription or in-app purchases will not bother them.

According to reports, other global giants including Google, Netflix and Adobe have already paid the 2% additional equalisation levy on digital transactions.

Apple is currently facing bigger concerns in the form of backlash from developers for the customary 30% fees it charges on all app purchases, in app purchases including paid subscriptions. Many developers have called the App Store fees too high and predatory.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via