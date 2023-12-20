Millions of Americans to get cash from Google: Here's all you need to know
Google has agreed to pay $700 million and offered several other concessions to nearly 102 million customers in the US as part of an antitrust payout over fees the tech giant charged through its app store. Most of that money will be given to people who purchased something through Google's Play Store. Google also committed to changing how apps are downloaded and paid for on Android phones.