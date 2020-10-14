Apple 12 vs Apple 11: Here's how the phones differ in specs, features, price

Apple Inc. in its recently held 'Hi, Speed' event unveiled the much-awaited iPhone 12 series along with its newest entrant in the smart speakers category, the smaller HomePod.

Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the iPhone 12 saying, "A new era for iPhone," as he introduced 5G support in the company's next generation flagship phones, namely iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and a smaller version called iPhone 12 Mini.

In September last year, the Cupertino-based company unveiled the iPhone 11 series, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in six colours. The biggest difference between the two models is 5G support on its iPhone 12 version, a first in an iPhone.

Here is a breakdown of the new iPhone 12 series and the differences between iPhone 12 and iPhone 11:

iPhone 12 comes in five colours- Black, White, (Product) Red, Green and Blue while iPhone 11 is available in six colours- Purple, White, Yellow, Green, Black and (Product) Red.

While the screen size of both is 6.1 inch, iPhone 12 is 11% thinner and 16% lighter as compared to iPhone 11.

With three storage capacities- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB, the price of iPhone 12 starts at Rs.79,900 while iPhone 12 mini is available at Rs.69,900. iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max start at Rs.1,19,900 and Rs.1,29,900 respectively with three storage capacities- 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB.

iPhone 11 was launched with the toughest glass ever in a smartphone, front and back, but iPhone 12 comes with a ceramic shield that makes iPhone 12 more durable than ever.

iPhone 12 is launched with 5G which the device uses only when required switching to VoLTE(Voice over Long Term Evolution) when 5G isn't necessary and iPhone 11 is limited to 4G.

iPhone 11 is known to have the fastest chip in any smartphone, A13 Bionic but that was until the launch of iPhone 12. iPhone 12 comes with an A14 Bionic chip that enhances the device's performance.

The camera in iPhone 12 series comes with a night mode in all the models. Apple has also added Night-mode Time Lapse and Dolby Vision to make video capturing better. The iPhone 11series too, came with a night mode and was introduced with a Slow-motion video to the front camera for the first time.

iPhone 12 will come without the power adapter and wired earphones and so will iPhone 11, if purchased now keeping in mind the environmental concerns. The box will however contain a USB-C to Lightning cable.

