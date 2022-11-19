Apple A16 Bionic vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: Find out which one’s faster

As mentioned above, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset was announced at the Snapdragon Summit 2022. The new mobile platform will be adopted by global OEMs and brands including ASUS Republic of Gamers, HONOR, iQOO, Motorola, nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, REDMAGIC, Redmi, SHARP, Sony Corporation, vivo, Xiaomi, XINGJI/MEIZU, and ZTE. It comes equipped with an upgraded Qualcomm Adreno GPU which is claimed to deliver up to 25% faster performance, while the Qualcomm Kryo CPU is said to offer up to 40% more power efficiency. Smartphones powered by the latest chipset are said to hit the shelves by the end of 2022.

