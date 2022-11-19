Apple A16 Bionic vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: Find out which one’s faster

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile chipset earlier this week. The chip is claimed to bring ‘groundbreaking’ experience for Android users that will ‘revolutionize flagship smartphones’. The processor is yet to make its debut on Android phones and is likely to power premium Android phones in the near future. But the benchmarks score of the chip has allegedly leaked online which suggests that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 may not stand the A16 Bionic chipset that powers the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
According to DealINTech via Macrumors, the latest Snapdragon chipset scored 1483 and 4709 in single-core and multi-core tests. The Apple A16 chipset has 1874 and 5372 scores in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. Not only this. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 scored less than the one-year old A15 Bionic processor that powers the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 Pro models. A15 scored 1709 in single-core tests, compared to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s 1483.
As mentioned above, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset was announced at the Snapdragon Summit 2022. The new mobile platform will be adopted by global OEMs and brands including ASUS Republic of Gamers, HONOR, iQOO, Motorola, nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, REDMAGIC, Redmi, SHARP, Sony Corporation, vivo, Xiaomi, XINGJI/MEIZU, and ZTE. It comes equipped with an upgraded Qualcomm Adreno GPU which is claimed to deliver up to 25% faster performance, while the Qualcomm Kryo CPU is said to offer up to 40% more power efficiency. Smartphones powered by the latest chipset are said to hit the shelves by the end of 2022.
Announcing the new mobile chipset, Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc said "We are passionate about enabling people to do more, so we design Snapdragon with the user at the center. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, will revolutionize the landscape of flagship smartphones in 2023."