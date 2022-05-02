OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  Apple abused dominance in mobile-wallets markets, according to preliminary EU view

European Union antitrust authorities have told Apple Inc. that they have formed a preliminary view that it has abused its dominant position in markets for mobile wallets.

The European Commission said that by limiting technology used for contactless payments with mobile devices in stores, Apple restricts competition in the mobile-wallets market.

The Commission also said it took issue with Apple’s decision to prevent mobile-wallets app developers from accessing the needed hardware and software on its devices to the benefit of its own solution, Apple Pay.

By issuing a statement of objections, the European Commission informs the company in writing of the objections raised against them. It does not prejudge the outcome of the probe.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout