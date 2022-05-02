European Union antitrust authorities have told Apple Inc. that they have formed a preliminary view that it has abused its dominant position in markets for mobile wallets.

The European Commission said that by limiting technology used for contactless payments with mobile devices in stores, Apple restricts competition in the mobile-wallets market.

The Commission also said it took issue with Apple’s decision to prevent mobile-wallets app developers from accessing the needed hardware and software on its devices to the benefit of its own solution, Apple Pay.

By issuing a statement of objections, the European Commission informs the company in writing of the objections raised against them. It does not prejudge the outcome of the probe.

