Apple accelerates AI plans with custom chip-powered data centers: Report
Apple reportedly plans to integrate AI into its products using custom processors in cloud-computing servers. This shift signifies a move towards more complex AI tasks. The strategy balances user privacy with powerful functionality.
Apple reportedly plans to roll out new artificial intelligence (AI) features this year, leveraging data centers with its own custom-designed processors. This strategy is part of Apple's broader push to integrate AI into its product lineup.