Did Apple accidentally reveal 2025 device upgrades? iPad, new Watch, HomePod Mini and more expected

Upcoming Apple products may include upgraded chips and features across various devices. The next HomePod mini and Apple TV could see performance boosts, while iPad mini and Vision Pro 2 are expected to set for enhancements in display technology, with launches anticipated in 2025-2026.

Govind Choudhary
Updated15 Aug 2025, 05:10 PM IST
Apple appears to have inadvertently revealed details of upcoming hardware through identifiers found in publicly shared software code, offering rare insights into potential launches across multiple product lines.
Apple appears to have inadvertently revealed details of upcoming hardware through identifiers found in publicly shared software code, offering rare insights into potential launches across multiple product lines.

Apple appears to have inadvertently revealed details of upcoming hardware through identifiers found in publicly shared software code, offering rare insights into potential launches across multiple product lines.

Highlighted by MacRumours, the report points to next-generation chips for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Vision Pro, supporting earlier reports about Apple’s roadmap for 2025 and 2026.

You may be interested in

Discount

90% OFF

Fire-Boltt Brillia Smart Watch with 51.3mm (2.02 inch) AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring, 120+ Sports Modes (Brillia, Beige)

Fire-Boltt Brillia Smart Watch with 51.3mm (2.02 inch) AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring, 120+ Sports Modes (Brillia, Beige)

  • CheckFire-Boltt Brillia Smart Watch with 51.3mm (2.02 inch) AMOLED Display
  • CheckBluetooth Calling
  • CheckSpO2
Amazon

₹1899

₹18999

Get This

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Silver Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Silver Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

  • CheckApple Watch SE (2nd Gen
  • Check2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Silver Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker
  • CheckCrash Detection
Amazon

₹24900

Get This

Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS + Cellular 42 mm] Smartwatch with Gold Titanium Case with Starlight Sport Band- S/M. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant

Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS + Cellular 42 mm] Smartwatch with Gold Titanium Case with Starlight Sport Band- S/M. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant

  • CheckApple Watch Series 10 [GPS + Cellular 42 mm] Smartwatch with Gold Titanium Case with Starlight Sport Band- S/M. Fitness Tracker
  • CheckECG App
  • CheckAlways-On Retina Display
Amazon

₹79900

Get This

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

  • CheckApple Watch SE (2nd Gen
  • Check2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker
  • CheckCrash Detection
Amazon

₹24900

Get This

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Lake Green Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Lake Green Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

  • CheckApple Watch SE (2nd Gen
  • Check2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Lake Green Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker
  • CheckCrash Detection
Amazon

₹24900

Get This

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

  • CheckApple Watch SE (2nd Gen
  • Check2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker
  • CheckCrash Detection
Amazon

₹27900

Get This

Discount

41% OFF

Tobfit Floral Straps for Apple Watch 41mm 40mm 38mm 45mm 44mm 42mm for Women (Only Strap, No Watch), Engraved Silicone Bands for iWatch Series 10/9/8/7/6/5/4/3/2/1/SE 2/SE/Ultra 2/Ultra(Smokey Purple)

Tobfit Floral Straps for Apple Watch 41mm 40mm 38mm 45mm 44mm 42mm for Women (Only Strap, No Watch), Engraved Silicone Bands for iWatch Series 10/9/8/7/6/5/4/3/2/1/SE 2/SE/Ultra 2/Ultra(Smokey Purple)

  • CheckTobfit Floral Straps for Apple Watch 41mm 40mm 38mm 45mm 44mm 42mm for Women (Only Strap
  • CheckNo Watch)
  • CheckEngraved Silicone Bands for iWatch Series 10/9/8/7/6/5/4/3/2/1/SE 2/SE/Ultra 2/Ultra(Smokey Purple)
Amazon

₹469

₹799

Get This

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Blue Cloud Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Blue Cloud Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

  • CheckApple Watch SE (2nd Gen
  • Check2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Blue Cloud Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker
  • CheckCrash Detection
Amazon

₹24900

Get This

Discount

76% OFF

GOBOULT Newly Launched Crown Smart Watch 1.95'' Screen, BT Calling, Working Crown, Zinc Alloy Frame, 900 Nits Brightness, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 120+ Sports Mode (Pure Black)

GOBOULT Newly Launched Crown Smart Watch 1.95'' Screen, BT Calling, Working Crown, Zinc Alloy Frame, 900 Nits Brightness, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 120+ Sports Mode (Pure Black)

  • CheckGOBOULT Newly Launched Crown Smart Watch 1.95'' Screen
  • CheckBT Calling
  • CheckWorking Crown
Amazon

₹1099

₹4499

Get This

Discount

21% OFF

VEMIGON Soft Breathable Sport Nylon Loop Strap Compatible with Apple Watch Bands 38mm 40mm 41mm 42mm, Adjustable Velcro Straps for iWatch Series 10/9/8/7/6/SE/5/4/3/2/1-Cream (Watch Not Included)

VEMIGON Soft Breathable Sport Nylon Loop Strap Compatible with Apple Watch Bands 38mm 40mm 41mm 42mm, Adjustable Velcro Straps for iWatch Series 10/9/8/7/6/SE/5/4/3/2/1-Cream (Watch Not Included)

  • CheckVEMIGON Soft Breathable Sport Nylon Loop Strap Compatible with Apple Watch Bands 38mm 40mm 41mm 42mm
  • CheckAdjustable Velcro Straps for iWatch Series 10/9/8/7/6/SE/5/4/3/2/1-Cream (Watch Not Included)
Amazon

₹472

₹599

Get This

Apple’s software often contains device strings, codenames, and chip references that can appear before official announcements, signalling new product families even if final specifications remain unconfirmed.

According to the publication, the latest findings suggest a series of upgrades spanning silicon, display technology, and connectivity, as well as a potential Apple TV refresh with enhanced AI and gaming capabilities.

New HomePod mini
A next-generation HomePod mini, codenamed B525, is reportedly said to adopt Apple’s T8310 microarchitecture, similar to the latest Apple Watches. The upgrade could include a 64-bit dual-core CPU derived from the A16 and a four-core Neural Engine for improved on-device processing and audio features. Apple is reportedly testing Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth enhancements, alongside potential new colour options. Pricing is expected to remain close to the current $99 model.

Apple TV
As per the report, the next Apple TV could feature the A17 Pro chip, previously seen in the iPhone 15 Pro. This may allow more advanced gaming and AI functions while boosting overall performance. Testing also suggests Apple may integrate its own Bluetooth/Wi-Fi module. Pricing is anticipated to remain in the $129–$149 range.

Studio Display 2
Noted by the report, code references indicate a potential Studio Display update, possibly with a mini-LED backlight and early 2026 release, aligned with Apple’s forthcoming M5-powered Macs. The current 27-inch model uses a standard LED display at 60Hz; a mini-LED panel would offer improved brightness, contrast, and HDR performance. Pricing and feature details remain unclear.

Also Read | Video: Apple iPhone 17 Air may launch in sky blue, dummy model hints at design

iPad Mini and Entry-Level iPad
The next iPad mini, linked to the A19 Pro chip, could offer a significant performance boost over the current A17 Pro model, with potential GPU core variations. Apple has also reportedly explored OLED displays for future models, though timing is uncertain. Meanwhile, a refresh of the low-cost iPad with an A18 chip is expected in spring, adding a 16-core Neural Engine and AI capabilities while maintaining current pricing.

Vision Pro 2
The second-generation Vision Pro appears to be aligned with the M5 chip, offering improved CPU, GPU, and neural processing. Changes are expected to be mostly incremental, such as a new strap design, with a potential late-2025 release. Entry pricing is likely to remain near the current $3,499.

Apple Watch
The next Apple Watch lineup, including Series 11, Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3, is expected to continue using the S11 SiP based on the T8310 architecture, the report added. Improvements may focus on efficiency and packaging rather than major performance leaps. Pricing is likely to remain similar to current models, with Series 11 starting at $399, Ultra at $799, and Watch SE at $249.

Apple Inc
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsDid Apple accidentally reveal 2025 device upgrades? iPad, new Watch, HomePod Mini and more expected
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.