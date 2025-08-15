Did Apple accidentally reveal 2025 device upgrades? iPad, new Watch, HomePod Mini and more expected

Apple appears to have inadvertently revealed details of upcoming hardware through identifiers found in publicly shared software code, offering rare insights into potential launches across multiple product lines.

Highlighted by MacRumours, the report points to next-generation chips for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Vision Pro, supporting earlier reports about Apple’s roadmap for 2025 and 2026.

Apple’s software often contains device strings, codenames, and chip references that can appear before official announcements, signalling new product families even if final specifications remain unconfirmed.

According to the publication, the latest findings suggest a series of upgrades spanning silicon, display technology, and connectivity, as well as a potential Apple TV refresh with enhanced AI and gaming capabilities.

New HomePod mini

A next-generation HomePod mini, codenamed B525, is reportedly said to adopt Apple’s T8310 microarchitecture, similar to the latest Apple Watches. The upgrade could include a 64-bit dual-core CPU derived from the A16 and a four-core Neural Engine for improved on-device processing and audio features. Apple is reportedly testing Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth enhancements, alongside potential new colour options. Pricing is expected to remain close to the current $99 model.

Apple TV

As per the report, the next Apple TV could feature the A17 Pro chip, previously seen in the iPhone 15 Pro. This may allow more advanced gaming and AI functions while boosting overall performance. Testing also suggests Apple may integrate its own Bluetooth/Wi-Fi module. Pricing is anticipated to remain in the $129–$149 range.

Studio Display 2

Noted by the report, code references indicate a potential Studio Display update, possibly with a mini-LED backlight and early 2026 release, aligned with Apple’s forthcoming M5-powered Macs. The current 27-inch model uses a standard LED display at 60Hz; a mini-LED panel would offer improved brightness, contrast, and HDR performance. Pricing and feature details remain unclear.

iPad Mini and Entry-Level iPad

The next iPad mini, linked to the A19 Pro chip, could offer a significant performance boost over the current A17 Pro model, with potential GPU core variations. Apple has also reportedly explored OLED displays for future models, though timing is uncertain. Meanwhile, a refresh of the low-cost iPad with an A18 chip is expected in spring, adding a 16-core Neural Engine and AI capabilities while maintaining current pricing.

Vision Pro 2

The second-generation Vision Pro appears to be aligned with the M5 chip, offering improved CPU, GPU, and neural processing. Changes are expected to be mostly incremental, such as a new strap design, with a potential late-2025 release. Entry pricing is likely to remain near the current $3,499.

