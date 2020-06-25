Apple has acquired Fleetsmith, a Mobile Device Management startup. Neither of the companies have disclosed the amount paid by Apple for the acquisition . This new addition is expected to enhance iPhone, iPad, and Mac enterprise features.

Fleetsmith released a statement claiming that they are thrilled to join Apple. "We started Fleetsmith to balance the management and security needs of IT with the experience users love about Mac, iPad, and iPhone," said Zack Blum, CEO and Co-Founder, Fleetsmith.

"Our shared values of putting the customer at the center of everything we do without sacrificing privacy and security, means we can truly meet our mission, delivering Fleetsmith to businesses and institutions of all sizes, around the world," he added.

Apple is conduting the WWDC 2020 developer conference online for the first time and on day one the company showcased multiple new features and the software upgrades for all its products.

iOS 14 was introduced at the conference. The new operating system for iPhones will include some much-awaited features that were made prominent by Android. The list of features includes the ability to use an app-drawer like App Library, data-rich widgets, a car unlocking mechanism and much more.

Apple also introduced the new new macOS, Big Sur. The new operating system gets a visual overhaul with more transparent menu shades and a new dock with a different set of icons.

Apple also announced that they will now be producing Macs with their own chipsets. Initially, the company will not ditch Intel chips completely but is expected to phase them out gradually.

