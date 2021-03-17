OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Apple adds covid-19 vaccination locations to Maps app and Siri

Apple Inc. on Tuesday started highlighting places that offer Covid-19 vaccinations in its Maps app and Siri.

The locations appear in Maps when a user goes to the search bar. Individual places like pharmacies will have buttons that point to their websites to make appointments.

Apple said the feature is rolling out in the U.S. for 20,000 vaccination locations, but will expand over time. The data comes from VaccineFinder, a service operated by epidemiologists and software developers at Boston Children‘s Hospital. Last year, Apple added a similar feature to help users locate Covid-19 testing centers.

