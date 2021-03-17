Apple adds covid-19 vaccination locations to Maps app and Siri

Apple adds covid-19 vaccination locations to Maps app and Siri1 min read . 06:26 AM IST
The locations appear in Maps when a user goes to the search bar
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The locations appear in Maps when a user goes to the search bar
Apple Inc. on Tuesday started highlighting places that offer Covid-19 vaccinations in its Maps app and Siri.
Apple Inc. on Tuesday started highlighting places that offer Covid-19 vaccinations in its Maps app and Siri.
The locations appear in Maps when a user goes to the search bar. Individual places like pharmacies will have buttons that point to their websites to make appointments.
The locations appear in Maps when a user goes to the search bar. Individual places like pharmacies will have buttons that point to their websites to make appointments.
Apple said the feature is rolling out in the U.S. for 20,000 vaccination locations, but will expand over time. The data comes from VaccineFinder, a service operated by epidemiologists and software developers at Boston Children‘s Hospital. Last year, Apple added a similar feature to help users locate Covid-19 testing centers.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.