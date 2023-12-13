Apple has announced the new Stolen Device Protection feature with the iOS 17.3 beta which will be available for developers to download from today. The new feature is aimed at protecting users in case their phone is stolen and the password is known by the thief.

Apple seems to have developed the Stolen Device Protection feature in response to some reports from the Wall Street Journal earlier this year where the outlet noted that thieves were taking advantage of Apple's software vulnerability which was allowing interlopers to change the password of user's Apple ID seconds after stealing their iPhone.

The WSJ report had noted that these robberies usually occured at bars where the thieves watched the iPhone users enter their passwords and then conveniently stole their device and in essence their ‘digital lives’.

What is Stolen Device Protection feature?

Stolen Device Protection is an opt-in feature which can be turned on by navigating to Face ID and Passcode under the Setttings menu in iOS 17.3 beta. The stable version of the upgrade is expected to be rolled out to all users in January or February.

An unnamed Apple spokesperson in a statement to CNBC said, "As threats to user devices continue to evolve, we work tirelessly to develop powerful new protections for our users and their data. iPhone data encryption has long led the industry, and a thief can’t access data on a stolen iPhone without knowing the user’s passcode. In the rare cases where a thief can observe the user entering the passcode and then steal the device, Stolen Device Protection adds a sophisticated new layer of protection."

After Stolen Device Protection is enabled on your iPhone, users will have to enter their Face ID or Touch ID for tasks like looking at passwords stored in iCloud Keychain, applying for a new Apple card, turning off lost mode, factory resetting their device, using saved payment information stored in Safari and more. Users will not have the option to enter a passcode in case they cannot complete the Face ID or Touch ID verification.

Moreover, Apple will also add a one hour delay followed by Touch ID or Face ID verification for sensitive tasks like changing your Apple ID password, changing your iPhone passcode, adding or removing Face ID or Touch ID, turning off Find my iPhone and more. However, the Cupertino based tech giant noted that there will be no delay when these tasks are performed at familiar locations like home or office.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!