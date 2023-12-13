Apple adds new Stolen Device Protection with iOS 17.3 beta. What is it and how does it work?
Apple Inc. is adding a feature to iPhones to prevent thieves from gaining access to critical device data in the event that they know a user’s passcode.
Apple has announced the new Stolen Device Protection feature with the iOS 17.3 beta which will be available for developers to download from today. The new feature is aimed at protecting users in case their phone is stolen and the password is known by the thief.
