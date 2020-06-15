Apple adds new upgrades for Macbook Pro, Mac Pro a week before WWDC

Just about a week before WWDC and even as talks about Apple making its own ARM-based processors continue, the tech giant has announced a pair of upgrades for its Macbook Pro and Mac Pro devices. The company didn’t make a big announcement about the upgrades and they are minor in the larger scheme of things.

For the Macbook Pro, which is Apple’s most powerful laptop aimed at professionals, the company is now offering new graphics options through the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M graphics processing unit (GPU). So far, the company was offering Macbook Pros with the Radeon Pro 5500M GPU and 8GB HBM2 memory at most. The 5600M is expected to be up to 75 percent faster than the 5500M paired with 4GB HBM2 memory. It also makes this new SKU of the Macbook Pro the most powerful notebook Apple has ever sold.

On the other hand, Mac Pro customers will get the option to upgrade their internal storage from the factory configuration that Apple provides. So, customers can buy installable kits, which include two solid-state drive (SSD) modules with 1TB, 2TB, 4TB or 8TB capacity.

Of course, the Macbook Pro and Mac Pro are both focused on professionals, meaning the upgrades don’t make much difference to general users. However, Apple usually doesn’t offer the same SKUs in India as soon as it does globally. Today’s updates though can be obtained from authorized Apple resellers in the country. We couldn't find the SKUs on Amazon at this point, so it's likely that you will need to get them from on ground stores authorized by the company.

The Macbook Pro starts at Rs. 1,99,000 and the company isn’t providing a specific pricing for the upgrades at the moment.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via