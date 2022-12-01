Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Apple adds seven new Watch faces: Here’s how to download it

1 min read . 07:03 PM ISTLivemint
For representation only.

  • The Watch faces include World Time, Metropolitan, Numerals Mono, Gradient, Stripes, Colour and Typograph. Notably, these watch faces need iOS 16 or later watchOS 9 or later Apple Watch Series 4 or later to run.

To mark World AIDS Day on December 01, Apple as a (RED) partner is offering Apple Watch users seven special PRODUCT (RED) watch faces. The Watch faces include World Time, Metropolitan, Numerals Mono, Gradient, Stripes, Colour and Typograph. Notably, these watch faces need iOS 16 or later watchOS 9 or later Apple Watch Series 4 or later to run.

Here is a guide on how to download the new watch faces:

STEP1. Check the official Apple website.

STEP2. Scroll down till the Apple Watch faces appear.

STEP3. A message stating “Open this page on iPhone to download your choice of seven free" will appear.

STEP4. Open the page on the iPhone and now tap on the watch that you want to download.

STEP5. Further, click on the allow option when it prompts the download.

STEP6. This Watch face will appear in the Apple Watch app.

STEP7. Tap Add and it will be added to the collection of your Watch faces.

Meanwhile, as per a report by Macrumors, Apple has added an Apple Watch Series 2 to the Vintage list of products. This smartwatch series was launched in 2016. Whereas, the 21.5-inch and a 27-inch iMac (launched in 2013); 21.5-inch iMac (2014) along with 27-inch Retina 5K iMac (late 2014) models have been added to the obsolete list of products.

A vintage Apple product does not get regular software updates whereas the standout feature of an ongoing iPhone, iPad or Mac is that it gets software updates at least for a minimum of five years. According to Apple, “Products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than five and less than seven years ago." This simply means that such products would not receive further notifications.

Apple explains about obsolete products, “Products are considered when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than seven years ago." This means that obsolete products will not get any kind of update and more importantly, the company will not repair or service these products at all.

