Apple adds seven new Watch faces: Here’s how to download it

To mark World AIDS Day on December 01, Apple as a (RED) partner is offering Apple Watch users seven special PRODUCT (RED) watch faces. The Watch faces include World Time, Metropolitan, Numerals Mono, Gradient, Stripes, Colour and Typograph. Notably, these watch faces need iOS 16 or later watchOS 9 or later Apple Watch Series 4 or later to run.
Here is a guide on how to download the new watch faces:
STEP1. Check the official Apple website.
STEP3. A message stating “Open this page on iPhone to download your choice of seven free" will appear.
STEP4. Open the page on the iPhone and now tap on the watch that you want to download.
STEP5. Further, click on the allow option when it prompts the download.
STEP6. This Watch face will appear in the Apple Watch app.