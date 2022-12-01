Apple adds these devices to obsolete and vintage list: All details inside

Apple adds its certain devices to a vintage and obsolete list of products everyday. This time, the Cupertino-based company has announced to add a few iMac models and an Apple Watch Series model to the list.
Apple adds its certain devices to a vintage and obsolete list of products everyday. This time, the Cupertino-based company has announced to add a few iMac models and an Apple Watch Series model to the list.
As per a report by Macrumors, Apple has added an Apple Watch Series 2 to the Vintage list of products. This smartwatch series was launched in 2016. Whereas, the 21.5-inch and a 27-inch iMac (launched in 2013); 21.5-inch iMac (2014) along with 27-inch Retina 5K iMac (late 2014) models have been added to the obsolete list of products.
As per a report by Macrumors, Apple has added an Apple Watch Series 2 to the Vintage list of products. This smartwatch series was launched in 2016. Whereas, the 21.5-inch and a 27-inch iMac (launched in 2013); 21.5-inch iMac (2014) along with 27-inch Retina 5K iMac (late 2014) models have been added to the obsolete list of products.
A vintage Apple product does not get regular software updates whereas the standout feature of an ongoing iPhone, iPad or Mac is that it gets software updates at least for a minimum of five years. According to Apple, “Products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than five and less than seven years ago." This simply means that such products would not receive further notifications.
A vintage Apple product does not get regular software updates whereas the standout feature of an ongoing iPhone, iPad or Mac is that it gets software updates at least for a minimum of five years. According to Apple, “Products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than five and less than seven years ago." This simply means that such products would not receive further notifications.
Apple explains about obsolete products, “Products are considered when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than seven years ago." This means that obsolete products will not get any kind of update and more importantly, the company will not repair or service these products at all.
Apple explains about obsolete products, “Products are considered when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than seven years ago." This means that obsolete products will not get any kind of update and more importantly, the company will not repair or service these products at all.
Meanwhile, it was also reported that growing unrest in China has affected production of Apple’s devices there. The company warned on Nov 6 that Covid-19 restrictions at an assembly plant in Zhengzhou were resulting in significantly reduced capacity for producing its iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The situation has only grown worse since, as the lockdowns have helped spark more protests across the country to a level unseen in decades.
Meanwhile, it was also reported that growing unrest in China has affected production of Apple’s devices there. The company warned on Nov 6 that Covid-19 restrictions at an assembly plant in Zhengzhou were resulting in significantly reduced capacity for producing its iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The situation has only grown worse since, as the lockdowns have helped spark more protests across the country to a level unseen in decades.
That threatens the sales mix that investors were counting on to help prop up iPhone revenue in the December quarter. Apple has been selling Pro versions of each year’s iPhone family for the past three years, using enhancements such as a more powerful camera and premium materials to command a higher price point for Pro devices compared with each year’s mainline release. That gap is even greater this year as only the iPhone 14 Pro models got Apple’s latest in-house processor while the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus devices are using last year’s A15 chip.