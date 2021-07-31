Apple adds UPI, RuPay, net banking for App Store payments in India: Report

Apple adds UPI, RuPay, net banking for App Store payments in India: Report1 min read . 07:31 PM IST
Indian users will now be able to employ domestic payment methods along with the international ones while adding funds to their Apple's stores
Apple has added new payment methods for Indian users purchasing applications and games on the App Store. These new payment modes include homegrown United Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay cards, as well as net banking.
The move will allow Indian users to employ domestic payment methods along with the international ones while adding funds to their Apple's stores. The balance can also be used to pay for streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, and Apple's own services like Apple Arcade and Apple One.
RuPay is an Indian financial service provider and payment service system that facilitates real-time electronic payments at all banks and financial institutions in India, similar to Visa or Mastercard. The platform was launched in 2012.
Android's Google Play store already had UPI, RuPay and net banking available as payments modes for purchasing apps, games, music, movies and more in India. Now, Apple users will also be able to appreciate the Cupertino tech giant's India-centric feature of payments via UPI and more.
