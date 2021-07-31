Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Apple adds UPI, RuPay, net banking for App Store payments in India: Report

Apple adds UPI, RuPay, net banking for App Store payments in India: Report

Apple has finally added new payment modes for Indian users
1 min read . 07:31 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

Indian users will now be able to employ domestic payment methods along with the international ones while adding funds to their Apple's stores

Apple has added new payment methods for Indian users purchasing applications and games on the App Store. These new payment modes include homegrown United Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay cards, as well as net banking.

The move will allow Indian users to employ domestic payment methods along with the international ones while adding funds to their Apple's stores. The balance can also be used to pay for streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, and Apple's own services like Apple Arcade and Apple One.

RuPay is an Indian financial service provider and payment service system that facilitates real-time electronic payments at all banks and financial institutions in India, similar to Visa or Mastercard. The platform was launched in 2012.

On the other hand, UPI is a instant payment network that was launched in 2016. The system has has seen massive growth in India, with players like PayTM, PhonePe and Google Pay dominating the space. Facebook-owned WhatsApp is all set to enter the segment.

Android's Google Play store already had UPI, RuPay and net banking available as payments modes for purchasing apps, games, music, movies and more in India. Now, Apple users will also be able to appreciate the Cupertino tech giant's India-centric feature of payments via UPI and more.

