Apple admits ‘SIM not supported’ bug on iPhone 14, says investigating the issue

Some Apple users complained about the ‘SIM not supported’ bug on iPhone 14 recently. Apple has now admitted to the issue and says that it is investigating the problem. As per a memo seen by MacRumours, Apple acknowledges the SIM-related bug in some iPhone 14 devices. The memo says that after displaying the pop-up message on the screen, the iPhone may entirely freeze. The Cupertino-based company said that it is a software issue and not a hardware one. In the memo, Apple advises its users to [keep their phone’s software up to date.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}