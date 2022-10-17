Apple admits ‘SIM not supported’ bug on iPhone 14, says investigating the issue

Some Apple users complained about the ‘SIM not supported’ bug on iPhone 14 recently. Apple has now admitted to the issue and says that it is investigating the problem. As per a memo seen by MacRumours, Apple acknowledges the SIM-related bug in some iPhone 14 devices. The memo says that after displaying the pop-up message on the screen, the iPhone may entirely freeze. The Cupertino-based company said that it is a software issue and not a hardware one. In the memo, Apple advises its users to [keep their phone’s software up to date.
Apple says that customers should wait for the pop-up to disappear. If that does not happen, they should not try to restore the phone. Instead, customers must head to an Apple Store or an authorized service provider to get technical assistance in order to resolve the problem.
Recently, Apple rolled out the iOS 16.0.3 update to eligible iPhones. The update provides bug fixes and also brings important security updates to iPhones. It is eligible for Apple iPhone 8 and above devices, and is 1GB in size. It also fixes the issue of Mail app crashing after receiving a malformed email. The latest iOS update also brings improvements to Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The update has already started rolling out. To check whether your iPhone has received the mentioned update, you can head into Settings > General > Software Update.
Issues fixed with iOS 16.0.3 on iPhones included
- Incoming call and app notifications may be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Low microphone volume can occur during CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models
- Camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max