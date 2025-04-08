Apple airlifts iPhones from India and China to US to beat the tariff deadline: Report

In a dramatic move to sidestep fresh import duties, Apple has reportedly flew five cargo planes packed with iPhones and other products from India to the United States within just three days, during the final week of March, reported The Times of India (TOI).

According to a senior Indian official speaking to TOI, the urgency was driven by a new 10 per cent reciprocal tariff introduced by the Trump administration, which came into effect on 5 April.

New US tariffs spur urgent action Reportedly, the expedited shipments mark an unusual deviation from seasonal norms, as late March typically sees a slowdown in global electronics transport. However, Apple, anticipating the financial burden of the new tariff regime, acted swiftly to bolster US inventory from its production bases in India and China.

The publication cited sources and revealed that Apple’s swift action was designed to maintain stable retail pricing for as long as possible. "Stockpiling inventory that arrived before the tariff hike gives Apple a buffer, allowing it to avoid immediate price increases," stated TOI citing the source. US warehouses are now reportedly stocked with enough devices to sustain the market for several months.

While Apple has no immediate plans to raise retail prices in India or other international markets, insiders noted that any longer-term pricing strategy would need to be globally harmonised. “A price revision solely in the US would not be feasible. The impact would have to be spread across major markets, including India,” a source explained.

With US tariffs rising and geopolitical trade tensions continuing to influence supply chains, Apple is reassessing how various tariff structures tied to specific manufacturing locations will shape its global logistics and production.

No immediate price hikes in India Adding to the pressure, the Trump administration is set to implement an additional 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on 9 April. This looming policy shift could further influence Apple’s manufacturing footprint, pushing the company to deepen its investment in India.

