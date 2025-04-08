Apple airlifts iPhones from India and China to US to beat the tariff deadline: Report

Apple has reportedly dispatched five cargo planes of iPhones from India to the US to avoid new tariffs. This rapid shipment, before the 10% tariff took effect, is aimed at maintaining stable prices and ensuring inventory for several months amid rising US tariffs and geopolitical trade tensions.

Livemint
Published8 Apr 2025, 04:57 PM IST
In a dramatic move to sidestep fresh import duties, Apple has reportedly flew five cargo planes packed with iPhones and other products from India to the United States within just three days, during the final week of March, reported The Times of India (TOI).

According to a senior Indian official speaking to TOI, the urgency was driven by a new 10 per cent reciprocal tariff introduced by the Trump administration, which came into effect on 5 April.

New US tariffs spur urgent action

Reportedly, the expedited shipments mark an unusual deviation from seasonal norms, as late March typically sees a slowdown in global electronics transport. However, Apple, anticipating the financial burden of the new tariff regime, acted swiftly to bolster US inventory from its production bases in India and China.

The publication cited sources and revealed that Apple’s swift action was designed to maintain stable retail pricing for as long as possible. "Stockpiling inventory that arrived before the tariff hike gives Apple a buffer, allowing it to avoid immediate price increases," stated TOI citing the source. US warehouses are now reportedly stocked with enough devices to sustain the market for several months.

While Apple has no immediate plans to raise retail prices in India or other international markets, insiders noted that any longer-term pricing strategy would need to be globally harmonised. “A price revision solely in the US would not be feasible. The impact would have to be spread across major markets, including India,” a source explained.

Also Read | Apple users rush to upgrade iPhones before potential tariff price hikes

With US tariffs rising and geopolitical trade tensions continuing to influence supply chains, Apple is reassessing how various tariff structures tied to specific manufacturing locations will shape its global logistics and production.

No immediate price hikes in India

Adding to the pressure, the Trump administration is set to implement an additional 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on 9 April. This looming policy shift could further influence Apple’s manufacturing footprint, pushing the company to deepen its investment in India.

India, currently a growing centre for iPhone and AirPods production, stands to gain significantly. Indian exports to the US face a 26 per cent tariff — notably lower than the 54 per cent imposed on Chinese goods. This 28-point difference creates a strategic economic advantage, making India an increasingly attractive base for Apple’s global production.

First Published:8 Apr 2025, 04:57 PM IST
