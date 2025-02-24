Apple's new software update allows UK users to use AirPods Pro 2 as hearing aids, amplifying sounds for those with mild to moderate hearing loss. The feature personalises audio based on a quick hearing test, aiming to help millions affected by hearing impairment.

People across the UK will now be able to utilise their Apple AirPods Pro 2 as hearing aids, thanks to a new software update rolled out by the tech giant. The latest enhancement allows users to amplify surrounding sounds in real-time, providing a significant boost to those with mild to moderate hearing loss. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The innovative feature operates by conducting a short hearing test using the AirPods Pro 2 in conjunction with a compatible iPhone or iPad. Should any hearing impairment be detected, the earphones will automatically make personalised adjustments, enhancing external audio as well as sound in music, films, games, and phone calls.

Apple highlighted that millions of people in the UK are affected by mild to moderate hearing loss, a condition that, if left untreated, can lead to serious health concerns, including social isolation and an increased risk of dementia. By integrating this assistive tool into a mainstream consumer product, the company hopes to reach those who might otherwise be hesitant to seek traditional hearing aids. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Sumbul Desai, Apple’s Vice President of Health, emphasised the company’s commitment to harnessing technology for improved wellbeing. “At Apple, we believe that technology can help people live healthier lives, and we’re delighted to bring the hearing aid feature to the UK, offering our users an end-to-end hearing health experience with AirPods Pro 2," she said.

This latest update joins Apple’s suite of hearing protection tools, including a loud sound reduction system, which actively detects and minimises exposure to excessive noise levels without compromising the clarity of what the user is listening to.

Meanwhile, Apple has announced that its most substantial financial commitment to date, pledging to invest over $500 billion in the United States over the next four years. This ambitious plan is set to generate approximately 20,000 new jobs, with a focus on research and development, silicon engineering, software development, and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs fromPA_Media)