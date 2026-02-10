Apple AirPods Pro 3 could see your surroundings with new infrared tech: Here's how

Apple’s next generation of AirPods Pro may introduce infrared sensing technology designed to better understand a user’s surroundings, according to fresh leaks, potentially adding advanced spatial and AI driven features without raising the price.

Infrared sensing instead of traditional cameras A recent claim from tipster Kosutami on X suggests the upcoming AirPods Pro will be able to “see around you”. While this might sound like the addition of cameras, earlier reports indicate Apple is more likely to use infrared or depth sensing components rather than lenses capable of taking photos or recording video.

Focus on audio and intelligence The expected hardware changes are believed to support smarter audio processing rather than visual capture. Infrared modules could help the earbuds better understand room layout and user positioning, enabling more immersive sound and context aware adjustments.

New chip and health features tipped Reports also point to the inclusion of a new H3 chip, which may improve wireless stability, sound quality and latency compared with the current model. Alongside performance upgrades, Apple is said to be exploring additional health tracking tools for future earbuds, including possible temperature monitoring.

Separate leaks claim that standard AirPods models, potentially branded as AirPods 5, are also in development with similar wellness-focused features.

Patent hints at future capabilities Apple reportedly secured a patent in 2025 outlining camera-based proximity detection and 3D depth mapping for wearable devices. Such technology could enable gesture controls, improved head tracking, accessibility tools and more adaptive listening modes.

If implemented, these additions could allow the earbuds to automatically adjust audio based on the user’s environment, such as crowded streets or quiet indoor spaces.

Price and launch remain uncertain The tipster suggested Apple may keep pricing in line with the current AirPods Pro, which retail for $249 in the United States and Rs. 25,900 in India. However, Apple has not confirmed any details about new sensors or a release timeline.