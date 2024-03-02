Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo unveils Apple's shift in strategy by canceling Micro LED projects for Apple Watch. Decision based on technology's lack of value and economic challenges. Downsizing in team and termination of Osram collaboration impact Apple's display technology advancements.

In a surprising turn of events, renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has unveiled the latest developments regarding Apple's Micro LED endeavors. Kuo's insights suggest a significant shift in strategy, with Apple reportedly canceling its Micro LED projects for the Apple Watch.

Kuo's recent survey findings indicate that Apple has opted to abandon the Micro LED integration for the Apple Watch. The decision stems from Apple's belief that the Micro LED technology fails to provide substantial value to the product, coupled with the formidable economic challenges associated with its production.

This move is accompanied by a noticeable downsizing within Apple's Micro LED development team. The company has reportedly laid off a substantial number of professionals involved in the Micro LED projects. This unexpected development casts a shadow over Apple's ambitions to spearhead the next generation of display technology and raise the competitiveness of its products.

One of the key repercussions of this strategic shift is the termination of Apple's collaboration with Osram, the exclusive LED chip supplier for Micro LED. With the cancellation of this partnership, it is evident that Apple has no immediate plans to mass-produce Micro LED devices in the foreseeable future.

This setback raises questions about the trajectory of Apple's display technology advancements and its broader implications for the tech giant's future product lineup. As Apple navigates the delicate balance between innovation and economic viability, industry observers are keenly watching to see what new strategies and technologies the company may adopt to maintain its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

