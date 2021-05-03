Apple and ‘Fortnite’ maker Epic Games square off in court
- Trial begins a case that could reshape the relationship between software developers and app-store operators
A trial started Monday between the maker of the popular videogame “Fortnite" and Apple Inc. that could help determine of how in the future apps generate revenue through mobile devices.
U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers is presiding over the planned three-week bench trial in Oakland, Calif.
