Apple and Google join forces to block misuse of bluetooth tracking devices. Details inside3 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 12:01 PM IST
On Tuesday, Apple and Google released a proposal to establish standards aimed at preventing the misuse of Bluetooth tracking devices such as Apple AirTag and other similar tech gadgets for unwanted tracking and stalking.
Apple has teamed up with Google to address the issue of unauthorized use of Bluetooth tracking devices like AirTags for stalking people without their consent. Together, the tech giants are taking steps to prevent this type of behavior and ensure the safety and privacy of individuals.
