The proposal explains that providing limited information about the tracker's owner, such as a few digits or letters of their phone number or email address, is crucial because in many cases, the person being tracked without their knowledge is familiar with the person doing the tracking. By providing this information, the person who finds the tracker can confirm the owner's identity if they recognize the associated information. However, the limited information is not enough to identify the tracker's owner in the event that the tracker is found mistakenly.