Apple and OpenAI finalizing terms for bringing ChatGPT to iOS 18: Report
Apple plans to introduce AI-powered features in iOS 18 at WWDC 2024, potentially through a deal with OpenAI for ChatGPT integration. The new AI capabilities may leverage Apple's own processors in data centers.
Apple is likely to deliver an AI-powered overhaul of its iOS 18 operating system, which could be unveiled at the company's Worldwide Developer Conference 2024 (WWDC) event in June. However, ahead of the official unveiling of iOS 18, a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman has revealed that Apple is closing in on a deal with OpenAI to bring a number of artificial intelligence features to its devices.