Apple and OpenAI finalizing terms for bringing ChatGPT to iOS 18: Report

Apple plans to introduce AI-powered features in iOS 18 at WWDC 2024, potentially through a deal with OpenAI for ChatGPT integration. The new AI capabilities may leverage Apple's own processors in data centers.

Apple is likely to deliver an AI-powered overhaul of its iOS 18 operating system, which could be unveiled at the company's Worldwide Developer Conference 2024 (WWDC) event in June. However, ahead of the official unveiling of iOS 18, a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman has revealed that Apple is closing in on a deal with OpenAI to bring a number of artificial intelligence features to its devices.

The Bloomberg report states that Apple and OpenAI are finalising terms for the use of ChatGPT features in iOS 18. Some of the new AI features to be unveiled at WWDC 2024 could be powered by data centres equipped with Apple's own processors.

Meanwhile, Apple's discussions with Google about using the company's Gemini chatbot on iPhones haven't yet materialised and are still "ongoing", Gurnman said in his report.

An earlier report revealed that Apple is working on a large language model (LLM) that will run entirely on the device, meaning it will be powered by the phone's processor rather than the cloud. Using 'on-device' AI has some obvious advantages, including improved privacy, the ability to run offline or in places with poor internet connectivity, and reduced response time.

However, on-device LLMs are not backed by huge servers with billions of parameters (which power most commercial chatbots such as ChatGPT or Gemini) and as a result are not as powerful or knowledgeable in many cases. Apple is likely looking to OpenAI or Google to solve these problems.

OpenAI to come with new AI features on May 13: The report comes shortly after OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman revealed that the AI startup will be making some major updates related to ChatGPT and GPT-4 in a live stream on May 13. A recent report from The Information reveals that one of the features OpenAI is developing is a virtual voice assistant, similar to Siri on iOS or Google Assistant on Android.

The event comes just a day ahead of Google's I/O 2024 event, where the company is expected to unveil its latest Android 15 operating system and announce a number of AI upgrades

