Apple and OpenAI forge billion-dollar AI partnership ahead of WWDC 2024: Report
Apple has reportedly finalized a deal with OpenAI, which is expected to be announced at WWDC 2024. The partnership is likely to involve ChatGPT integration and potential financial gains for OpenAI.
In a move that could potentially be worth billions, Apple has reportedly finalized a significant deal with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, according to a report by The Information. Over the past few months, the Cupertino-based tech giant has been reported to actively seek a partnership to enhance its artificial intelligence capabilities, engaging in discussions with both Google and OpenAI. It appears that Apple has now opted to partner with OpenAI.