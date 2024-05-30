Apple and OpenAI forge billion-dollar AI partnership ahead of WWDC 2024: Report

Apple has reportedly finalized a deal with OpenAI, which is expected to be announced at WWDC 2024. The partnership is likely to involve ChatGPT integration and potential financial gains for OpenAI.

In a move that could potentially be worth billions, Apple has reportedly finalized a significant deal with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, according to a report by The Information. Over the past few months, the Cupertino-based tech giant has been reported to actively seek a partnership to enhance its artificial intelligence capabilities, engaging in discussions with both Google and OpenAI. It appears that Apple has now opted to partner with OpenAI.

The anticipated announcement of this collaboration is expected to take place at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, set for June 10. As per the report, sources familiar with the situation suggest that the partnership will involve OpenAI providing its advanced AI technology to Apple, including the integration of its virtual assistant, ChatGPT.

While the precise terms of the deal remain undisclosed, further details are anticipated to be revealed during the WWDC event. This report aligns with earlier claims by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who suggested that Apple and OpenAI were collaborating to incorporate ChatGPT into iOS 18.

Moreover, the report suggests that if the partnership proves successful, it could result in substantial financial gains for OpenAI. Although it appears that OpenAI may not directly earn from the deal, there could be lucrative secondary opportunities, such as charging users for ChatGPT usage or encouraging Apple customers to subscribe to ChatGPT Pro.

In addition to this partnership, Apple is reportedly exploring multiple avenues to integrate AI across its product ecosystem. Planned enhancements include AI functionalities for Siri, the Safari browser, the Photos app, the Notes app, and other services within macOS.

As the official announcement approaches, the tech world is eagerly awaiting further details on this groundbreaking collaboration between Apple and OpenAI, which could significantly impact the future of AI integration in consumer technology.

Apple's WWDC 2024 is fast approaching, with the company having announced the date and time for the keynote event. This year's conference promises to be one of the largest ever, providing developers and attendees an in-depth view of the new software updates and AI advancements Apple has been working on in recent years.

