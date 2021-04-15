Apple announces $200 million Restore Fund to invest in forestry projects

Apple had also announced, last month, that all of its manufacturing partners have joined the company’s drive to become carbon neutral by 2030. This includes Apple’s manufacturers in India, who will be moving to 100% renewable energy for producing Apple’s products. The company’s partners have 8 gigawatts of planned clean energy, which is set to come online by 2030. CCL Industries Incorporated and Shenzhen YUTO Packaging Technology Co. Ltd., two of Apple’s suppliers in India, also use renewable material for packaging the company’s products.

