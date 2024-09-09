Hello User
Business News/ Technology / News/  Apple announces AirPods 4, AirPod Pro 2. Check specification, India price, pictures here
BREAKING NEWS

Apple announces AirPods 4, AirPod Pro 2. Check specification, India price, pictures here

Livemint

  • The AirPods 4 features a smaller case with USB charger.

New Apple AirPods 4 launched

Apple Inc. on 9 September introduced the AirPods 4 during the at the Glow Time event. Apple stated that AirPods 4 comes in with H2 chip that improves audio quality and has personalised spatial audio.

Apart from this, the AirPods 4 is interacting with Siri and has active noise cancellation for the first time.

More to come…

Catch all the latest updates on Apple Event 2024. Discover everything you need to know about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.
