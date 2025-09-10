iOS 26 rolls out on September 15: Everything you need to know about what’s new in the update

Following the launch of the all-new iPhone 17 series, Apple has officially announced the release of its latest operating system. The iOS 26 will be released on Monday, September 15, as a free software update. The launch was confirmed by the company during its event on September 9, according to USA Today.

The announcement came alongside a number of other product reveals, including the latest iPhone 17 lineup. While the latest phones grabbed most of the attention, Apple emphasized that iOS 26 will also bring powerful improvements for existing iPhone users.

What’s new in iOS 26? Apple says iOS 26 is designed to make apps and overall system experiences “more expressive and delightful”, with a greater focus on content. A key highlight is the expansion of Apple Intelligence, the company’s growing suite of AI-powered tools.

Some of the new features include:

Improved live translation, making it easier for users to communicate across languages in real time.

Upgraded visual intelligence, which allows users to take a screenshot and instantly search for what’s on the screen.

A fresh naming scheme and design, which Apple first introduced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 9. The software will also include new features in CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, and Wallet. iOS 26 also launches Apple Games, a brand-new app that provides players with a single destination for all their games.

These updates suggest Apple is doubling down on artificial intelligence and smarter system integration, ensuring iPhones remain stylish and highly functional for everyday use.

iPhone 17 steals the spotlight Apple’s new smartphone lineup includes the Air model, the company’s thinnest iPhone ever. The phones will be available for pre-order starting September 12 and will officially hit shelves on September 19.

Apple’s strategy is clear: new hardware gets the hype, while the software update helps millions of existing iPhone users feel the impact of the changes the tech giant is bringing. By tying iOS 26 to the iPhone 17 launch, Apple is getting users to experience everything it has launched.

FAQs 1. When will iOS 26 be available to download? Apple has confirmed that iOS 26 will be available as a free software update starting Monday, September 15, 2025.

2. Which iPhones will support iOS 26? iOS 26 will be compatible with the newly launched iPhone 17 series, as well as many existing models that currently support iOS 25. Apple will share the complete compatibility list on its official website.