Apple has officially announced a special event scheduled for Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time (7:30 PM IST), which will be streamed live on the company's official website. With the tagline "Let Loose" accompanying the invitation, it's evident that iPads will be the centerpiece of the event.

The event's invitation prominently features an Apple Pencil, hinting at a focus on iPad updates. As per The Verge, speculation suggests that the iPad Pro will receive substantial enhancements since its last overhaul in 2021, potentially including an OLED display with a slight size increase to 13 inches for the larger model.

Additionally, an upgraded M3 chipset and a much-awaited repositioning of the front-facing camera to a horizontal orientation are anticipated. Furthermore, rumors hint at the debut of a new Apple Pencil and a redesigned Magic Keyboard boasting an aluminum construction and an expanded trackpad.

According to earlier reports from Bloomberg's Power On newsletter by respected tech analyst Mark Gurman, Apple is expected to reveal the newest versions of its iPad Pro and iPad Air lineup. This event could be a pivotal moment for Apple's tablets, following a considerable gap without major updates.

Anticipation is building as media outlets report that Apple is gearing up to roll out innovative features and new designs that could transform the iPad experience. The expected releases include updated 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models, which are rumored to come with advanced OLED displays, akin to those used in iPhones, offering deeper contrasts and brighter screens for users.

Yet, innovation can sometimes lead to a rise in prices, a point hinted at by Gurman in his most recent newsletter. While specific pricing information has not been shared, buyers should be ready for possible increases compared to existing models. As a reminder, the current 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, and the 12.9-inch version begins at $1,099.

