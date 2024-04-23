Apple announces 'Let Loose' event for May 7, expected to focus on new iPads: What all to expect
Apple has announced an event scheduled for May 7. It is likely to focus on iPads, with hints at updated iPad Pro and iPad Air models. Rumored improvements include OLED displays, an M3 chipset, and a new Apple Pencil.
Apple has officially announced a special event scheduled for Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time (7:30 PM IST), which will be streamed live on the company's official website. With the tagline "Let Loose" accompanying the invitation, it's evident that iPads will be the centerpiece of the event.