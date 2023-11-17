Apple announces RCS support for iPhones; what it means for Android users: Report
Apple announces support for RCS in iPhones, responding to Google's request. RCS Universal Profile will be added next year, offering better interoperability than SMS. iMessage will remain the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users.
Apple has reportedly announced support for RCS (Rich Communication Services messages) in iPhones. So far, Google has asked the California based tech giant to support its Rich Communication Services messages. Those who do not know, RCS chat is considered as the successor to SMS.