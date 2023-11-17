Apple has reportedly announced support for RCS (Rich Communication Services messages) in iPhones. So far, Google has asked the California based tech giant to support its Rich Communication Services messages. Those who do not know, RCS chat is considered as the successor to SMS.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple said in a statement that later next year they will be adding support for RCS Universal Profile which is the standard as per the GSM Association.

“We believe RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS. This will work alongside iMessage, which will continue to be the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users," told Apple to the publication.

Moreover, the report highlights that the California tech mogul is expected to show RCS messages in green colour. Notably, messages sent from iPhone were represented in blue colour. It was ideally done to indicate that Apple’s iMessage is the safest to communicate with.

It is believed that the blue colour bubbles in iMessage represent a cultural status and differentiate Android users from iPhone users. As per a report by HT Tech, the green vs blue debate has triggered pressure over the tech companies and somehow Android users felt a need to switch to iPhones.

Reportedly, RCS offers a wide array of features to carrier-based messaging that includes support for group messaging, photos , messaging over WiFi and more.

Meanwhile, Apple has extended the free access to its life-saving Emergency SOS via satellite service for existing iPhone 14 users for an additional year. Initially launched on all iPhone 14 models in the U.S. and Canada, this technology has now been expanded to the iPhone 15 lineup in 16 countries and regions.

Interestingly, the service allows users to text with emergency services even when outside cellular and Wi-Fi coverage.

