Apple announces release date for iOS 17, iPadOS 17. Check details here1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:53 AM IST
Apple has announced iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will release on September 18, with new features including StandBy option and interactive widgets.
Apple has announced that the latest version of operating system for iPhones and iPads, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will be available for download from September 18. The Cupertino-based company had unveiled iOS 17, iPadOS 17, MacOS 10, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17 during the WWDC conference earlier this year.