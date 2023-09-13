Apple announces release date for iOS 17, iPadOS 17. Check details here

Apple has announced iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will release on September 18, with new features including StandBy option and interactive widgets.

Apple has announced that the latest version of operating system for iPhones and iPads, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will be available for download from September 18. The Cupertino-based company had unveiled iOS 17, iPadOS 17, MacOS 10, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17 during the WWDC conference earlier this year.

The iOS 17 Release Candidate has already been made available to the Apple developers and beta users, giving them a taste of the operating system which will be available to the general public on September 18.

Apple is continuing its tradition of releasing software updates soon after the launch of new iPhones. The iOS 16 update was released on September 12, while iOS 15 update was released on September 20.

What are the new feature in iOS 17? StandBy option With iOS 17, iPhone can serve as an information hub with the StandBy option. The new feature will allow iPhone users to view customizable full-screen information like display time, Live Activities, incoming notifications, and tons of widgets on the locked screen. Do note that the feature works only when you put your Apple iPhone to charge.

New widgets iOS 17 brings interactive widgets to lock screen and home screen on Apple iPhones. These widgets support both first-party as well as third-party apps.

NameDrop The new NameDrop feature will make use of AirDrop on the iPhone to share contact information more easily by bringing two iPhones together. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Update to Phone and Messages app The iOS 17 also adds customizable Contact Poster in the Phone app, allowing users to choose what their contacts see when they call them. Features like live voicemail and silence ofunknown callers will also be rolled out in select regions.

Updates to FaceTime app With iOS 17, iPhone users can record and send an audio/video message in case one misses a call. Users can add 3D effects to their video during a FaceTime call. They can also start a FaceTime call directly on Apple TV.