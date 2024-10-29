Apple Inc. announced a smaller, redesigned Mac Mini for the first time in nearly 15 years, reported the news agency Bloomberg on Tuesday. Base model starts at $599, as per the report.

Apple Inc. announced a smaller, redesigned Mac Mini for the first time in nearly 15 years. The tech giant reduced the device's size to just 5 inches across and added the faster M4 chips in it, reported the news agency Bloomberg on Tuesday, October 29.

The new Mac mini models are less than half the size of the previous Mac mini design. The previous Mac mini design was introduced by then-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Steve Jobs, making them closer to the dimensions of an Apple TV set-top box. Beyond the new chassis, which is 2 inches tall, the computers will run M4 and M4 Pro processors, part of a wave of Mac upgrades that feature that chip generation, as per the report.

This week is Apple's week of announcements, which started on Monday with the unveiling of an iMac with the M4. It also just rolled out Apple Intelligence, its new AI platform, for the iPhone, iPad and Mac, according to the agency report.

As per the agency's earlier report, the new Mac mini features a pair of connectors on the front, matching the higher-end Mac Studio, as well as a slew of ports and other inputs on the back. The Mac mini continues to come in silver, matching prior generations. And the company touted the computer’s ability to handle Apple Intelligence tasks, though older M1 and M2 versions also support the software.

Apple introduced separate accessories on Monday, which have USB-C connectors. The Mac mini doesn’t come with a keyboard, mouse or trackpad in the box. The 1.5-pound computer only includes a power cable. It’s available for preorder on Tuesday and will be available in stores on November 8, reported the agency.

Price The new Mac mini models replace the M2 and M2 Pro chips that came out in early 2023. The M4 edition comes with 10 cores in both the CPU, or central processing unit, and GPU, or graphics processing unit. It starts at $599, matching the price of the prior model. There's also a $799 version with the M4 that doubles the storage to half a terabyte, as per the report.

The M4 Pro edition starts at $1,399, which is $100 higher than the M2 Pro model. The base version with that chip includes 12 CPU cores, 16 GPU cores, half a terabyte of storage and 24 gigabytes of memory. A top-of-the-line model with 14 CPU cores and 20 GPU cores is $1,599, according to the report.

The Mac mini includes 16 gigabytes of memory in the entry-level version — in line with the new base models of the iMac and upcoming MacBook Pro. Mac mini models with the M4 Pro also can be configured with 64 gigabytes of memory, a first for the product since Apple switched to in-house processors. They cap out at 8 terabytes of storage, like the prior versions, according to the agency report.

The Mac mini's new design has two USB-C ports, a headphone jack on the front of every model, and three Thunderbolt connectors on the back. The M4 versions use the Thunderbolt 4 standard, while the M4 Pro models use Thunderbolt 5, which doubles the throughput for faster data transfers, as per the report.

All the models also include a power connector, an HDMI port and an Ethernet jack on the back. The power button has been moved to the bottom, reported the agency.