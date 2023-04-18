Apple App Store triples payout to developers1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 05:10 AM IST
NEW DELHI : Days ahead of the opening of its first fully-owned retail stores in India, Apple on Sunday said App Store payouts to developers in the country have tripled since 2018. The App Store is the sole way for developers to distribute apps on Apple’s ecosystem of products. The company didn’t say how much the payouts were worth.
