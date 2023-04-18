NEW DELHI : Days ahead of the opening of its first fully-owned retail stores in India, Apple on Sunday said App Store payouts to developers in the country have tripled since 2018. The App Store is the sole way for developers to distribute apps on Apple’s ecosystem of products. The company didn’t say how much the payouts were worth.

“At Apple, our mission is to enrich lives and empower people around the world," said Tim Cook, CEO of Apple. “India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history — supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity," he added.

Apple’s first retail store in India is set to open at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex on 18 April, followed by Delhi’s Select Citywalk Mall on 20 April.

To be sure, Apple presently doesn’t have the biggest share of India’s smartphone or PC market. However, the company reported a third straight quarter of “double-digit growth" in India in the December quarter. The company had 8% market share in India in the December quarter, according to data from Counterpoint Research. Apple India’s net profit rose 3% from a year earlier to ₹1,263 crore, and revenue from operations grew 46% to ₹33,313 crore in 2022, showed data from the Registrar of Companies.