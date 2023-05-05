Apple is set to enhance the gaming experience for its users with the addition of 20 new exclusive titles to Apple Arcade, an already impressive collection of over 200 games available only on Apple devices. Among the newly added games are WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all designed to provide a unique and immersive gaming experience. In addition, several popular games previously only available on the App Store, such as Temple Run+, Playdead's LIMBO+, PPKP+, and many others, will now be accessible on Apple Arcade.

Alex Rofman, senior director of Apple Arcade, expressed excitement over the expansion of the platform's gaming collection, stating that it brings together a diverse selection of hundreds of entertaining titles for users to explore. The recent launch of 20 new games is expected to further enhance Apple Arcade's already award-winning catalog, providing gamers with a variety of options to enjoy and share with loved ones.

In just under four years since its launch, Apple Arcade has emerged as a major player in the gaming industry, with a large global following. One of the key factors behind the platform's success is its ad-free gaming experience, and the fact that users are never prompted to make any in-app purchases.

Furthermore, Apple Arcade users can expect weekly content updates for most games, ensuring that there is always something new and exciting to discover. Additionally, new games are periodically added to the platform, as was the case this month, providing users with a variety of titles to enjoy on their iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Apple Arcade's family plan option allows for up to six family members to access and enjoy the games.

In addition to its impressive gaming collection and family-friendly features, Apple Arcade also boasts a strong focus on user privacy. With robust privacy policies in place, users can enjoy their gaming experience with confidence, knowing that their personal information is protected and there is less likelihood of any data breaches occurring.

Apple Arcade caters to a diverse audience, offering beginner and professional levels for games like chess to suit the skill levels of all players. For those looking for a more creative outlet, Disney Coloring World+ by StoryToys is a popular choice among children.

The game allows players to color their favorite Disney and Pixar characters using a range of tools, including brushes, crayons, markers, and magic tools. Additionally, players can customize their characters and create unique versions of classic Disney scenes to further fuel their imagination.