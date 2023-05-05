Apple is set to enhance the gaming experience for its users with the addition of 20 new exclusive titles to Apple Arcade, an already impressive collection of over 200 games available only on Apple devices. Among the newly added games are WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all designed to provide a unique and immersive gaming experience. In addition, several popular games previously only available on the App Store, such as Temple Run+, Playdead's LIMBO+, PPKP+, and many others, will now be accessible on Apple Arcade.

